Cameron Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team

May 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - On Tuesday, May 28, the Ontario Hockey League announced that Petes defenseman Carson Cameron was named to the 2023-24 Second All-Rookie team. Cameron is the first Petes defenceman to be voted to an all-rookie team since Slater Koekkoek in 2010-11.

"It's an honour to be recognized by the league for the year I had," said Cameron. "I'm looking forward to getting back to the PMC and continuing to grow."

Cameron, a Bobcaygeon, ON, native, was selected 15th overall by the Petes in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. While standing strong on the blue line, Cameron tallied 4 goals and 22 assists for 26 points across 59 games in his debut season.

"Congratulations to Carson and all the hard work he put in over the season. Being recognized as one of the top performers in the league is a great accomplishment," noted Michael Oke, General Manager and VP of Operations. "We are looking forward to watching Carson continue to grow and develop as a player moving forward."

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 3rd 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the ninth overall selection in the draft.

