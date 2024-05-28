CHL Announces Disciplinary Action at the 2024 Memorial Cup
May 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
SAGINAW, MI - The Memorial Cup Games Committee today announced that the London Knights have been fined $1,000 and player Sawyer Boulton has been suspended for one game for a pregame warmup violation against the Moose Jaw Warriors on May 27, 2024.
Boulton made unnecessary contact with a Moose Jaw player while exiting the ice following the completion of the warm-up.
The suspension will be served on May 29, 2024, during London's game against the Saginaw Spirit.
