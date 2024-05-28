Three Rangers Named to 2023-24 OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

Kitchener, ON - Kitchener Rangers Defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz has been named to the Ontario Hockey League's 2023/24 second all-star team. While Cameron Reid was named to the first all-rookie team and Tanner Lam to the second all-rookie team.

OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

A total of 15 of the league's 20 member teams are represented on his year's all-star and all-rookie team selections, with the OHL champion London Knights leading the way with seven. The Eastern Conference champion Oshawa Generals joined the Central Division champion North Bay Battalion, Kitchener Rangers and Sudbury Wolves in trailing with three players each.

2023-24 OHL All-Star Teams:

Representatives with major positional awards in brackets are default first team members, all other designations are determined by votes cast by OHL General Managers

First All-Star Team

Centre - Dalibor Dvorský (Sudbury)

Left Wing - Quentin Musty (Sudbury)

Right Wing - Easton Cowan (London) (Most Outstanding Player) - voted second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw) (Defenceman of the Year) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Oliver Bonk (London) - voted second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Jacob Oster (Oshawa) (Goaltender of the Year)

Coach - Derek Laxdal (Oshawa) (Coach of the Year)

Second All-Star Team

Centre - Calum Ritchie (Oshawa)

Left Wing - Denver Barkey (London)

Right Wing - Anthony Romani (North Bay)

Defence - Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener)

Defence - Sam Dickinson (London) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Michael Simpson (London) - voted third all-star in 2022-23

Coach - Dale Hunter (London) - eighth time being voted to an OHL All-Star Team

Third All-Star Team

Centre - Owen Beck (Saginaw) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

Left Wing - Liam Greentree (Windsor) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Right Wing - David Goyette (Sudbury)

Defence - Ty Nelson (North Bay) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

Defence - Michael Buchinger (Guelph)

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound)

Coach - Ryan Oulahen (North Bay) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

2023-24 OHL All-Rookie Teams:

First All-Rookie Team

Centre - Jake O'Brien (Brantford) (Rookie of the Year)

Left Wing - Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara)

Right Wing - Travis Hayes (Sault Ste. Marie)

Defence - Matthew Schaefer (Erie)

Defence - Cameron Reid (Kitchener)

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound)

Second All-Rookie Team

Centre - Sam O'Reilly (London)

Left Wing - Cole Davis (Windsor)

Right Wing - Tanner Lam (Kitchener)

Defence - Jakub Fibigr (Mississauga)

Defence - Carson Cameron (Peterborough)

Goaltender - Jack Ivankovic (Mississauga)

Historical results of note:

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Cameron Reid is the first Rangers blueliner to be voted to a first all-rookie team since 2009-10 (Ryan Murphy).

