OHL Announces 2023-24 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2023-24 season.

OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

A total of 15 of the league's 20 member teams are represented on his year's all-star and all-rookie team selections, with the OHL champion London Knights leading the way with seven. The Eastern Conference champion Oshawa Generals joined the Central Division champion North Bay Battalion, Kitchener Rangers and Sudbury Wolves in trailing with three players each.

2023-24 OHL All-Star Teams:

Representatives with major positional awards in brackets are default first team members, all other designations are determined by votes cast by OHL General Managers

First All-Star Team

Centre - Dalibor Dvorský (Sudbury)

Left Wing - Quentin Musty (Sudbury)

Right Wing - Easton Cowan (London) (Most Outstanding Player) - voted second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw) (Defenceman of the Year) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Oliver Bonk (London) - voted second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Jacob Oster (Oshawa) (Goaltender of the Year)

Coach - Derek Laxdal (Oshawa) (Coach of the Year)

Second All-Star Team

Centre - Calum Ritchie (Oshawa)

Left Wing - Denver Barkey (London)

Right Wing - Anthony Romani (North Bay)

Defence - Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener)

Defence - Sam Dickinson (London) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Michael Simpson (London) - voted third all-star in 2022-23

Coach - Dale Hunter (London) - eighth time being voted to an OHL All-Star Team

Third All-Star Team

Centre - Owen Beck (Saginaw) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

Left Wing - Liam Greentree (Windsor) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Right Wing - David Goyette (Sudbury)

Defence - Ty Nelson (North Bay) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

Defence - Michael Buchinger (Guelph)

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound)

Coach - Ryan Oulahen (North Bay) - voted third all-star team in 2022-23

2023-24 OHL All-Rookie Teams:

First All-Rookie Team

Centre - Jake O'Brien (Brantford) (Rookie of the Year)

Left Wing - Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara)

Right Wing - Travis Hayes (Sault Ste. Marie)

Defence - Matthew Schaefer (Erie)

Defence - Cameron Reid (Kitchener)

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound)

Second All-Rookie Team

Centre - Sam O'Reilly (London)

Left Wing - Cole Davis (Windsor)

Right Wing - Tanner Lam (Kitchener)

Defence - Jakub Fibigr (Mississauga)

Defence - Carson Cameron (Peterborough)

Goaltender - Jack Ivankovic (Mississauga)

Historical results of note:

The Sudbury Wolves (Dalibor Dvorsky, Quentin Musty) feature two first team all-star members for the first time since 1999-2000 (Norm Milley, Taylor Pyatt)

The Oshawa Generals (Jacob Oster, Derek Laxdal) feature two first team all-star members for the first time since 2013-14 (Scott Laughton, DJ Smith)

The London Knights (Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk) feature two first team all-star members for the first time since 2015-16 (Christian Dvorak, Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk)

The London Knights feature a franchise record seven players voted to all-star teams, surpassing the prior mark of six set in 2004-05

The Saginaw Spirit (Zayne Parekh) feature a first team all-star member for the first time since 2011-12 (Brandon Saad, Greg Gilbert)

Parekh is the first Spirit defenceman voted to a first all-star team in club history

Owen Sound Attack goaltender Carter George becomes the third OHL goaltender to be voted to both an all-star team and all-rookie team in the same season, following Tom McCollum (Guelph, 2006-07) and David Shantz (Mississauga, 2003-04)

Sudbury Wolves forward Dalibor Dvorský follows Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2018-19) as an import player being voted to a first all-star team in his first season in the OHL

Brantford Bulldogs centre Jake O'Brien is the first player in Bulldogs history voted to a first all-rookie team

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Cameron Reid is the first Rangers blueliner to be voted to a first all-rookie team since 2009-10 (Ryan Murphy)

Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron is the first Petes defenceman voted to an all-rookie team since 2010-11 (Slater Koekkoek)

Niagara IceDogs left-winger Ryan Roobroeck becomes the club's first player voted to an all-rookie team since 2016-17 (Akil Thomas)

A trio of former first overall picks are included in this year's results including Quentin Musty (Sudbury, first all-star team), Ty Nelson (North Bay, third all-star team), Matthew Schaefer (Erie, first all-rookie team)

Former Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA teammates Ty Nelson (North Bay) and Michael Buchinger (Guelph) both voted to third all-star team

