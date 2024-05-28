Matthew Schaefer Named to OHL's All-Rookie First Team

Erie, Pennsylvania - Heavy weighs the weight of expectation. As the first Defensemen to ever be taken with the first-overall pick by the Erie Otters, Matthew Schaefer carried these expectations in stride in his first season in the Ontario Hockey League - leading to his recognition today as an OHL All-Rookie First Team honoree.

The top-pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Matthew Schaefer was a dynamic part of Erie's revitalized defense in his rookie campaign - showcasing the skills and ability that made him such a highly-regarded prospect. Playing in 56 games during his first major junior season, the 16-year-old acquired 17 points (3G+14A), before adding an additional three points (0G+3A) in six playoff games. Internationally, Schaefer captained Team Canada White to a gold medal in November 2023 for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and also saw significant playing time during this Summer's IIHF U18 World Championship for Hockey Canada, winning gold alongside teammate Malcolm Spence and GM Dave Brown.

With a full season under his belt, and a ton of further growth and development to come in his first OHL offseason, Schaefer is projected to be a potential first round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Away from the ice, Schaefer was also recognized for his academic prowess, named an OHL Academic Player of the Month for January 2024.

Schaefer joins Connor Brown (2011-12), Connor McDavid (2012-13), Travis Dermott (2013-14), Alex DeBrincat (2014-15), Allan McShane (2016-17), Jamie Drysdale (2018-19), and Nolan Lalonde (2021-22) as Otters named to the OHL's All-Rookie First Team.

The Erie Otters congratulate Matthew Schaefer on his worthy recognition as All-Rookie First Team Defenseman in the OHL.

To see all players recognized by the League with All-Rookie First Team honors, head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

