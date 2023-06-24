Broxton Transferred to Mexican League

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs center fielder Keon Broxton is moving on.

Broxton has had his contract transferred to Monclova of the Mexican League, the Monarchs announced Saturday.

"On and off the field, Keon's presence in the clubhouse, everywhere he went, he was a pro's pro," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're going to miss him, but obviously we're so happy that we played a small part in him getting this opportunity."

Broxton is the fourth player to have his contract transferred from the Monarchs this season. Pitcher Jackson McClelland was signed by the Royals organization just before the season began. Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas and infielder Edwin Diaz both left for Saltillo in the Mexican League on June 19.

The former Milwaukee Brewer produced a .254/.382/.469 slash line in 35 games with the Monarchs, hitting six home runs and driving in 18. That included a pair of home runs in the Monarchs' home opener on May 19.

He finished his Monarchs tenure on a 10-game hit streak, batting .378 with two home runs and five RBIs over that span. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles in Kansas City's game with Chicago Friday night.

The Lakeland, Florida native returns to Monclova after spending the 2022 season there. He ranked fourth in the league with a 1.150 OPS last summer, racking up 20 home runs and 12 steals over 73 games.

Broxton has suited up for the Pirates, Brewers, Mets, Orioles and Mariners over parts of five major league seasons. Fans in Milwaukee remember his exciting 2017 season, where he joined the 20-20 club and made plenty of electrifying defensive plays.

The Monarchs are searching for their fourth straight division title in 2023. They currently sit at 23-15, 1.5 games out of first place in the American Association West.

The Monarchs take on the Chicago Dogs Saturday night at 6 p.m. for Disney Night at the ballpark. Fans can watch live on 38 the Spot.

