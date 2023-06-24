Dogs Ride a Balanced Offensive Attack to a 7-4 Win over Kansas City

June 24, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







Matt Bottcher and David Maberry each had two hits and two RBI and Trevor Lane earned his second win of the season as the Dogs take Game one of their three game series against the Monarchs, 7-4.

Chicago would jump out in front 4-0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Cody Bohanek, an RBI single from Donivan Williams and a two out, two run double from Bottcher. Kansas City got two back in their half of the inning on a solo HR by Gavin Collins and an RBI single from Justin Wylie. They'd get one run closer in the third inning when Chris Hermann would knock home Keon Broxton with a single. Jan Hernandez also attempted to score on the hit, but Bottcher would unleash a strike to the plate from left field, throwing out Hernandez and keeping it a 4-3 game after three.

In the fifth, the Dogs would increase their lead to 5-3 as Jesus Lujano, who had singled and advanced to third on a single from Ryan Lidge, would scamper home on a wild pitch. It stayed 5-3 until the ninth inning when the newest Dog, Maberry, would give the Dogs some insurance with a two run single to right field, scoring Lidge and Josh Altmann, making the score 7-3. The Monarchs picked up a single run in the ninth off Brian Schlitter, but the Dogs closer would not allow Kansas City to get any closer as the Dogs improved to 21-17 on the year with the 7-4 victory.

Trevor Lane worked the first five innings for the Dogs. He allowed six hits and three earned runs, he walked three and struck out no one, throwing 86 pitches and improving to 2-2 on the year. Andrew Edwards, Johnathon Tripp and Joe Cavallaro each worked scoreless innings in relief before handing the ball to Schlitter in the ninth.

3 Keys-

1) The Monarchs had a golden opportunity in the sixth inning to tie the game or take the lead against Edwards, loading the bases with nobody out, but a foul out by LJ Hatch, pop out by Broxton and a strike out of Hernandez kept Kansas City off the board.

2) Newcomer David Maberry made an instant impact for his new club, going 2-4 with two RBI and reached base three times.

3) The Dogs offense was clutch, scoring five of their seven runs with two outs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.