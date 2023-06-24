RailCats Outslug Goldeyes in Nail Biting Series Opener

June 24, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-24) battled the Gary SouthShore RailCats (16-23) down to the final pitch, but the 'Cats dug deep and pulled out a 12-11 at Shaw Park Friday night.

The RailCats scored in six of their nine turns at bat, putting together three separate innings of three runs as their offense carried them to victory in the series opener.

The Goldeyes established the offensive tone early as they struck for two runs in the bottom of the first. Hidekel Gonzalez notched a two-run home run, providing Winnipeg an early lead.

Gary SouthShore quickly answered back in the top of the second as a Paul Mondesi single cut the deficit to one, but Javeyan Williams delivered a solo shot in the bottom of the frame, restoring Winnipeg's advantage to two.

The RailCats' offense stormed right back in the top of the third as they registered the first of their three three-run frames. Daniel Lingua roped a double, Francisco Del Valle walked, and Gio Díaz singled to load the bases with one out, and following a Jesus Marriaga fielder's choice, LG Castillo refilled the bags thanks to a walk of his own. Jose Contreras took full advantage of the opportunity, smacking a two-run single to move Gary SouthShore ahead 4-3.

One inning later, the 'Cats erupted for another three-run rally. Debutant Tyler Reis lifted a triple to the center field wall and Del Valle walked, placing runners on the corners to set up a Díaz single to push the Gary SouthShore edge to a pair. Marriaga added on through a two-run double, upping the edge to four.

After a scoreless fifth, the RailCats reignited their lineup and manufactured another tally in the sixth. Díaz got hit by a pitch with two outs and promptly stole second, allowing Marriaga to poke a single into right field and score him, providing Gary SouthShore a five-run cushion.

All the while, starting pitcher Chris Erwin dominated on the mound. The left-hander retired 10 straight Goldeyes from the second inning to the sixth inning, setting down 13 of the final 15 batters to close out his outing. He lasted six strong innings, permitting only three runs on four hits, striking out four while walking none for his second consecutive quality start and third win this season.

Contreras drilled a leadoff home run in the top of the seventh to position the RailCats up by six, but Winnipeg started to claw back in the bottom half of the frame. The Goldeyes registered two runs on a single and fielder's choice, but Gary SouthShore stranded runners on the corners to stay in the driver's seat, entering the final two frames with five runs of insurance.

Gary SouthShore kept up their power surge in the top of the eighth and mashed their way to their third three-run inning. Castillo and Contreras combined for back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot and a solo long ball respectively, increasing their lead to seven, their largest of the contest.

As the RailCats stood six outs away from a win, the Goldeyes hit the comeback trail. A Chris Burgess single clawed them back within six, and they loaded the bases later to apply pressure to the Gary SouthShore pitching staff. However, Jared Price emerged from the bullpen and dispatched Keith Torres on just one pitch, coaxing a pop out to quash the threat.

Down by six in the bottom of the ninth, Winnipeg continued to fight, using small ball to aid their comeback bid. They manufactured five runs on three hits, two walks, and one error, ultimately locating both the tying and winning runs on base to give the Goldeyes a chance for an unlikely walk-off win.

At that point, closer DJ Wilkinson stepped up and saved the day for the RailCats. He struck out Tra Holmes to conclude a dramatic six-pitch battle, hammering down the victory.

The RailCats return to Shaw Park tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in hopes of securing a series win over the Goldeyes. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.