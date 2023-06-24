DockHounds Attempt to Turn Around Series

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A tight ballgame through the first eight innings on Friday night went the way of the Railroaders by a final score 5-1.

After Cleburne was victorious in two of the first three games of this series, the DockHounds were hoping to even it up with former big-leaguer Randall Delgado on the mound for Lake Country. Delgado definitely did his part, scattering 8 hits over 6.2 innings. Cleburne scored just two runs off of the Hounds starter, on solo homers from Jose Sermo and Delino DeShields.

Out of the DockHounds bullpen, Brady Kais and Matt Mullenbach were very solid. Kais struck out the only batter he faced, to end the 7th inning. Mullenbach worked a scoreless 8th inning, facing the minimum, with the help of a double-play.

With the bats, Brian Rey led the DockHounds, going 3-4 with three singles. Thomas Jones also had two hits in his return to the lineup, after missing the previous 4 games with an injury.

The Railroaders improve to 21-18 with tonight's victory. Lake Country drops to 15-22 following the loss. The DockHounds will look to bounce back tomorrow evening, as Ken Huckaby sends Mike Shawaryn to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

