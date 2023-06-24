Goldeyes' Arms Turn RailCats Aside to Even Series

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (14-24) received a dominant pitching performance from their three arms to grace the mound, and their offense backed it up late to serve the Gary SouthShore RailCats (16-24) a 6-1 loss.

In his first start back at Shaw Park since leaving to represent Canada at the Pan-American Games Qualifying Tournament, Bourassa tossed 7.1 innings of one-run ball, shutting down an offense that struck for 12 runs the night before.

Right away, the Goldeyes gave him some run support. Following a Dayson Croes leadoff double, Hidekel Gonzalez placed a single into center field, providing Winnipeg an early 1-0 lead.

The bats went silent for the next four frames, but the Goldeyes doubled their advantage in the bottom of the sixth. Gonzalez roped a double and promptly stole second base before trotting home on a passed ball, pushing Winnipeg ahead 2-0.

However, that was all the damage RailCats starter John Sheaks would permit. For the second straight outing, he tossed seven innings, allowing just those two tallies on six hits, walking two while striking out five as he succumbed to a tough-luck loss.

The Gary SouthShore lineup, though, generated chances to mount a late comeback. In the top of the seventh inning, Jesus Marriaga and LG Castillo ripped back-to-back singles, and Jose Contreras got hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Will Decker capitalized on the opportunity as he lifted a sacrifice fly to pull the 'Cats back to within one, but left fielder Najee Gaskins made an over-the-shoulder grab to rob the next batter, Thomas Greely, of extra bases, preserving the Winnipeg edge.

In their next turn at bat, the RailCats once again threatened to level the score. Michael Woodworth drew a leadoff walk and Francisco Del Valle was hit by a pitch to position runners on first and second base. Nevertheless, a move to the bullpen lifted the Goldeyes out of trouble as a fielder's choice and a strikeout kept them in front by a run.

Winnipeg quickly capitalized on the momentum and put together a rally to put the game out of reach. They pieced together four runs on three hits, two hit batsmen, one walk, and one error, supplying the hosts a four-run cushion ahead of the final frame.

The RailCats managed two base runners down to their final out, but the deficit proved too big to overcome as the Goldeyes quickly alleviated the threat to secure the victory.

Gary SouthShore heads back to Shaw Park tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. for one last matchup against the Goldeyes this season. All the action will be streamed at aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

