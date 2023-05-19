Brooklyn Bashes Hudson Valley for Third-Straight Win

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - 1B Joe Suozzi picked up three hits and reached base four times, while LHP Quinn Brodey tossed three shutout frames of relief for his first career save, as the Brooklyn Cyclones throttled the Hudson Valley Renegades, 6-1, on Friday night from Heritage Financial Park.

RHP Joander Suárez (1-2) hurled five innings of one-run ball, striking out six, earning his first victory of the season.

RF Grant Richardson placed Hudson Valley (22-15) on the board first, slashing a solo home run to left-center off Suárez in the fifth. The Fishers, Ind. native's third blast of the campaign gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

The lead did not last, as Brooklyn (14-20) had an immediate answer in the top of the sixth. C Kevin Parada was plunked with a 2-2 offering and CF Alex Ramírez followed by whacking the second pitch he saw down the left-field line. Parada scored from first on the double to tie the game at one, while the 20-year-old moved to third on a throwing error.

LF Jaylen Palmer subsequently scored Ramírez with a sacrifice fly to center placing the Cyclones in front, 2-1.

An inning later, Brooklyn created separation. 3B Chase Estep and DH Mateo Gil ripped consecutive doubles to left to start the frame doubling the Cyclones' lead to 3-1.

After an infield single by Suozzi and a pitching change, a ground out moved the runners to second and third. Following a wild pitch that chased home Gil, Parada hammered an RBI single to center, padding Brooklyn's edge to four, 5-1.

The Cyclones added one last insurance run in the ninth. Palmer ignited a rally with a single, while a pair of hit-by-pitches loaded the bags. Estep followed with a scorching single through the left-side of the infield, making it a 6-1 affair.

After Suárez departed, Brooklyn's bullpen slammed the door shut for the third-straight day. RHP Dylan Tebrake struck out three in a scoreless inning to collect a hold, while Brodey registered the game's final nine outs to garner his first career save.

RHP Juan Carela (1-2) started his day with five spotless innings but yielded the tying and go-ahead runs before he departed in the sixth. The 21-year-old struck out six over 5.1 innings and suffered his second defeat of 2023.

The Cyclones will try and push their winning streak to four on Saturday afternoon. RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.40) is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 3.04). The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park.

