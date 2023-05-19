HVR Game Notes - May 19, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (22-14) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (13-20)

RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 4.68 ERA) vs. RHP Joander Suárez (0-2, 9.00 ERA)

| Game 37 | Home Game 19 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 19, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones continue a six-game series on Thursday at Heritage Financial Park. It will be the first of four series meetings between the two New York Major League affiliates this year. The 'Gades are one of the Cyclones' oldest rivals, dating back to the club's founding in 2001. Friday marks the 261st all-time game between HV and BK, the most games the Gades have played any opponent.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades were downed 6-1 by the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night. After leading the 'Gades 2-1, Drake Osborn hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to grow the Cyclones advantage to 6-1. Rafael Flores and Aldenis Sánchez tallied multi-hit contests. With the hit, Flores extended his hitting streak to eight games, while Sánchez has sprayed six hits over the last four games. Zach Messinger allowed two earned runs and struck out six across 5.1 innings in the losing effort.

SILLY GOOSE: The viral clip of a wild goose on the field at Heritage Financial Park has been picked up by national and international outlets Jomboy, ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, MLB, MiLB and more. Across all platforms, the clip has been viewed more than 1 million times in the first 24 hours, and was featured on ESPN's morning show Get Up. Key players involved include Grant Richardson and Aldenis Sánchez, while the goose was removed from the field by Renegades Manager, Field Operations Tanner Puff.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 18 of the team's 36 games (50.0%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-7 (.611) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (18.1% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played seven one-run games, and are 2-5 (.286).

RAFA RAKES: Renegades INF Rafael Flores extended his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday night after collecting a pair of hits. It's the fourth longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and the second longest for Flores this season. He tallied a team-long 11-game hitting streak from 4/12-4/30. Over the course of this current streak, the Anaheim, CA native his hitting .387/.441/.516 with a double, a home run and three multi-games.

THE GLASS CEILING: With Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn, the Renegades were denied a chance to improve to 11 games above the .500 mark for the season. Hudson Valley had previously fallen to Wilmington on May 7 with a chance to go 11-over. The team's high-water mark in 2022 was 14 games over .500, accomplished three different times.

DON'T RUN ON ME: After catching another IronBirds runner on Saturday night, Antonio Gómez has now caught 12 baserunners in 19 games behind home plate this season. It's the highest mark in the South Atlantic League, tied for the most in High-A, and 8th in MiLB. In High-A, Gómez is tied with Darrien Miller (WIS, MIL) while Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 24. In the month of May, Gómez has caught eight runners in 27 total attempts. It's a 11% improvement in CS% from the first month of the season.

GAS STATION: Through 35 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 407 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the second-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.90 batters per nine innings, and 30.3% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last eight games, the Renegades pitching staff owns a 3.27 ERA in 71.2 innings, good for third in the South Atlantic League and fifth in High-A. The Quad Cities River Bandits (KC) lead the way for High-A clubs with a 2.72 ERA. Hudson Valley pitching has struck out 96 batters, the second-most in this span only trailing Spokane (COL -- 104).

ARSON PALENSKY: Over his past nineteen games, Aaron Palensky is batting .333/.405/.733 (25-for-75) with 3 2B, 9 HR, 19 RBIs, 4 SB and 15 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (10), third in SLG (.680) & OPS (1.071), tied for fifth in RBI (26), fifth in TB (66), and tenth in AVG (.309) in the SAL.

- His 10 HR are the second most among NYY minor leaguers with Andrés Chaparro (11).

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades have excelled offensively on the road this season, ranking second in AVG (.266) on the road in the SAL.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 28 road home runs this season is second-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Overall, the Renegades have hit 47 home runs, the third-most among non-Triple-A MiLB teams. The Tennessee Smokies (AA, CHC) have hit 52 and the Somerset Patriots (AA, NYY) own 49.

The Renegades are averaging a gaudy 6.70 runs per game on the road.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Tuesday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 104 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits tied for ninth with Tyler Hardman and Kevin O'Brien. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 85 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

"MR. JONES AND ME": Over the last six games, Spencer Jones is hitting .407 (11-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases. With 27 RBIs on the season, Jones leads the team and is tied for third in the South Atlantic League. He also ranks tied for first in XBH (21), second in doubles (11), third in TB (75), tied for fourth in HR (7), fourth in H (37), tied for fifth in triples (3), fifth in SLG (.600), and tied for ninth in OPS (.933) in the SAL.

