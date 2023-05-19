Take a Gander: Renegades Offering Special 'Goose Is Loose' Ticket Package

May 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In this era of high inflation, finding a great deal that won't break the bank feels like a wild goose chase. Take it from the Hudson Valley Renegades, goose chases are no fun. In honor of the Great Goose Chase of 2023 at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night, the Renegades are offering a limited-time-only "Goose Is Loose" ticket package.

For $25, fans will receive one (1) Valley Reserved Ticket to the Renegades game on Saturday, June 17, a one-of-a-kind t-shirt commemorating the iconic moment, and a VIP meet-and-greet with Renegades Manager, Field Operations Tanner Puff, the hero who peacefully carried the goose, nicknamed "Gossage" off the field and to safety.

Purchase the "Goose Is Loose" ticket package. The package is available for purchase until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

In the top of the first inning of the Renegades game against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday, a wild goose landed on the outfield in right center field. During a mound visit, Renegades outfielders Grant Richardson and Aldenis Sanchez chased after the goose to shoo it from the field.

Their efforts simply moved Gossage out of the way, but he stubbornly remained on the field in fair territory, marking it as his own fowl ground. Between the top and bottom of the first, a group led by Puff took the field to escort the goose off the playing surface.

After Gossage sat down in centerfield in protest, Puff picked the bird up and gently carried it away. A few innings later, Gossage was seen flying away to safer lands.

Video of the Great Goose Chase was picked up by media outlets around the country including ESPN, CBS, Yahoo! Sports, Jomboy and MLB and MiLB's social channels. The footage received over 1,000,000 combined views on social media within 12 hours, and has continued to spread.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.