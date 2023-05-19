Learn from the Pros this Summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Young players can learn from the pros this summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp, presented by Rothman Orthopaedics.

There are four camp sessions this summer and registration is now open. Parents are encouraged to register their kids as soon as possible as these sessions are expected to sell out.

The BlueClaws will host the following youth baseball camp sessions, with camp running from 9 am until 12 pm each day:

Session 1 - July 5th - July 7th (three days), $171.25

Session 2 - July 27th - July 28th (two days), $129.85

Session 3 - August 3rd - August 4th (two days), $129.85

Session 4 - August 16th - August 18th (three days), $171.25

Campers receive professional instruction from BlueClaws players on the field and in the batting cage at ShoreTown Ballpark. Each day features a variety of stations including pitching, hitting, fielding, and base-running.

Lunch is provided for campers each day of their session. Plus, players will take part in an autograph session on the last day of camp. Campers are then invited back to a BlueClaws game and will receive a complimentary ticket and get to take part in a pre-game parade.

All told, it's a Clawsome experience that campers will never forget!

All registration is done online.

