Brian McKenna Signs with Miami Marlins

July 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky. - After a strong first-half of the season, Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, announced that reliever Brian Mckenna (1-2, 3.62) was signed by the Miami Marlins on July 19.

McKenna, a native of New York, N.Y., had a stellar 2019 campaign, logging 22.1 innings of relief, fanning thirty-four batters while walking no one. The righty has seen his fastball top at 99 MPH with a complimentary slider, keeping opposing batters off-balanced throughout the course of the season.

"We are excited for Brian to get the much-deserved opportunity. He really worked on his pitching mechanics this offseason and has become a very good pitcher with an electric arm. He has been great for us all year and he will continue to the same with the Marlins," Dennis Pelfrey, Freedom Manager, said.

The Freedom (37-21) sent six players to Rockland County, N.Y. for the Frontier League vs. Can-Am League All-Star game on July 10, with McKenna getting the nod. The right-hander hurled one inning, whiffing two and walking only one batter.

The righty is the third Florence player this season to be picked up by a Major League Baseball club, joining Frank Valentino (New York Mets) and Tyler Reichenborn (St. Louis Cardinals). With the combined total from this season, that marks forty-three signings as a Franchise and the thirteenth since 2017.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.