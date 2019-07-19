Roa Drives Home Three in Loss to Crushers

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Hector Roa's two-run homer in the ninth inning capped a two-hit night and three-RBI evening for the 2019 Frontier League All Star, but left the Wild Things a run down, at 7-6, which was the final in the opener at Lake Erie. The Crushers took the opener of the series against Washington for the eighth straight series.

Lake Erie scored two runs in each of the first three innings of the game with the Wild Things plating their first run in the third inning on Roa's RBI single.

Washington added two in a comeback effort in the fourth on a two-run knock by Cameron Baranek and then another in the fifth when newcomer Alex Murphy doubled home JJ Fernandez. That made it 6-4.

Lake Erie added a run on a Carter Johnson wild pitch in the sixth, which was the only run he allowed in 3.2 innings of work in relief of AJ Bogucki, who allowed six runs on three hits and an outlier eight walks in two innings and change.

Roa's two-run blast brought it to a one-run game in the ninth, but that was all Washington could muster as it lost the opener.

The middle game of the series will take place at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow at Sprenger Stadium.

