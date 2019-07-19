Slammers Fall to Grizzlies in 11 Innings, 3-2

After Peyton Isaacson lifted a double into the right-center field gap, Oliver Nunez picked up his first RBI in a Slammers uniform after he singled up the middle to bring home Isaacson, giving the Slammers a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the 2nd inning.

It was a 2-out RBI double from Zak Taylor that tied the game at 1 in the top of the 4th inning. Taylor brought home Brent Sakurai who led off the inning with a double of his own.

The Grizzlies started off the 5th inning with back-to-back-back hits, which eventually led to their 2nd run of the game. A single from Gunnar Buhner brought home Matt brown to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.

The Slammers tied the game up in the bottom of the 6th inning after Riley Krane hit an RBI triple out to right-center field. Chaz Meadows, who scored the tying run, led the inning off with a double that seemed to have been lost in the lights.

In the top of the 11th inning the Grizzlies started the inning with a runner on 2nd thanks to International Tie Break rule, and they would take advantage. Gateway loaded the bases before an out was recorded, and Gunnar Buhner hit a line drive to left field to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

The Slammers received a stellar outing from their ace, Daren Osby. He pitched 8 innings, gave up 2 runs on 7 hits, struck out 7 while only issuing 2 walks. Osby would get a no decision in tonight's game.

Reign Letkeman had a decent outing for the Grizzlies. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, struck out 7 while only issuing 1 walk. Letkeman would get a no decision in tonight's game.

With the loss, the Slammers fall to 22-36 and have now lost four games in a row. Gateway moves to 24-33 with the win. Game 2 of this 3-game series will be Saturday, July 20th with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Riley Krane (2-5, 3B, 1 RBI).

