Brett Boeing Lands Again in Toledo

August 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brett Boeing has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Boeing spent the 2019-20 campaign in Toledo, appearing in 40 games with nine goals, 11 assists, 20 penalty minutes, and was a plus-11. The Barrington, IL, native had a stretch of four straight games with a goal from December 8 through December 14, 2019. He also finished his season with six points (2G, 4A) over the last nine games of the season, his first as a professional.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "He can play multiple forward positions which is a bonus. He creates energy with the way he plays and also contributed secondary scoring when needed. We are excited to continue Brett's development this season after a very good rookie season."

Boeing finished his college career at UMass-Amherst that included career-highs with 41 games played in the 2018-19 season, ten goals and nine assists while playing as a plus-12. His efforts helped the Minutemen to the Hockey East Regular Season Championships. The 5'8", 187-pound forward started his college days playing one season at Michigan Tech in 2015-16. In total, he appeared in 101 college games with 37 points (14G, 23A) and 52 penalty minutes.

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.