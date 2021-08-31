Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner with Spire Motorsports for Cook out Southern 500

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced today that both partners will be featured on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Cook Out Southern 500 on September 5 at Darlington Raceway.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 Swamp Rabbits season, has been on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Upstate. It, along with the team, are hoping to use the highly visible event as a way to honor its frontline health care workers, specifically members of the Saint Francis Intensive Care Unit (ICU), who have worked tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 Virus.

"The pandemic has been such a stressful and emotionally difficult time for us all, but especially for those caretakers at the bedside," said Matt Caldwell, President of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. "We're incredibly proud of their selflessness and service, so we are grateful to our friends at Spire Motorsports and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for showing these health care heroes some love and encouragement. We know this special recognition will mean the world to them."

The No. 77, which will be driven by Justin Haley, will feature an homage to the Saint Francis ICU Nurses across the top of the car where Haley's name would normally reside.

"The best possible reward for us as health care providers, especially during a time like this, is seeing our sickest patients get better and be able to go home to their families, but having our team honored on a race car is pretty awesome, too," said ICU nurse Matthew Morgan, who admits it's a bit humbling receiving so much recognition for just doing his job. "Most of us don't consider ourselves heroes because it's just what we're called to do and what we enjoy doing - providing the best care possible to those who come through our doors. And while the pandemic has definitely been a challenge unlike anything we've ever faced, the support and love from the community has kept us going and we know that together, we will get through this."

The Swamp Rabbits and Spire Motorsports are both properties of Spire Holdings, and will continue the partnership that began in May of 2020 when the two teamed up with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to support The Real Heroes Project at Darlington.

"We are thrilled that the Swamp Rabbits, Spire Motorsports, and Bon Secours are continuing this great relationship and honoring those who have battled the COVID-19 virus so that we can enjoy hockey, racing, and so many other things," stated Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "The opportunity to take the Swamp Rabbits and the St. Francis ICU team and put them in the national spotlight is an outstanding way to show the team and these dedicated healthcare workers are part of something bigger than just our local community."

The Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, September 5 beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 27th of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Representatives from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Spire Motorsports, and Bon Secours will be available to the media on Thursday, September 2 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

