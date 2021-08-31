Royals Sign Forward Brendan Van Riemsdyk to ECHL Contract

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday the signing of 25-year-old forward Brendan van Riemsdyk to an ECHL standard player contract.

Before the 2020-21 Royals season was cancelled, van Riemsdyk signed a contract to play in Reading and was kept on the protected list for the team in the 2021 offseason. The Middletown, N.J. native spent his first professional season (2020-21) with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, scoring 5 goals and 6 assists in 16 games with the team in his abbreviated time there.

The 6'4" forward plays the game similarly to his older brother James van Riemsdyk, who plays for the Flyers.

In college, he used his large frame to record 22 goals and 28 assists (50 points) in 144 games for Northeastern University and the University of New Hampshire. He dominated players in the USPHL Premier for the Islanders Hockey Club, scoring 88 points in 90 games and being named Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Throughout his career, he's been known for killing penalties and playing a pivotal role in college on the second power play unit.

"You always want to contribute and help the team win," van Riemsdyk told Foster's Daily Democrat before a game in his senior year at Northeastern. "It can get a little frustrating at times. I'm focused on seeing the bigger picture as long as we're winning and I'm playing the right way. I just want to win trophies in this game. My role is to be a plus player and keep the other team off the scoresheet."

