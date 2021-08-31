Nailers Re-Sign Adam Smith

August 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their ninth player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Adam Smith to an ECHL contract.

Smith, 24, is set to begin his second season with the Nailers and third full year as a pro. Wheeling added Adam to its roster in early February, and he was a reliable player on the blueline, as he posted an even +/- rating, while appearing in 55 of the team's final 56 games. Offensively, he recorded two goals, ten assists, and 12 points. After netting his first goal as a Nailer against his former team, the Florida Everblades, Smith lit the lamp for a second time against the Jacksonville Icemen as part of a two-point, +4 performance. In his career, Adam has played 100 ECHL games, and collected four goals, 16 assists, and 20 points. He also suited up twice for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20.

"We rely on Adam Smith in all situations, as he is a good skater who can log serious minutes," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is a great team guy in our locker room, and we expect him to be a big time contributor to our success this year."

Prior to turning pro, the Sharon, Ontario native attended Bowling Green State University, where he majored in Business, while playing four years of college hockey for the Falcons. Similar to his role with the Nailers, Smith played a strong defensive game at Bowling Green State, as he finished even or better in +/- during three of four years, while notching 18 points. Following his freshman year, he was selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Adam was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team during his junior and senior seasons.

"I am really excited to come back to Wheeling," Smith said. "The atmosphere at the final game of the season was pretty special, and I want to do whatever I can to get the city excited about Nailers hockey. Lots of personal goals come from team success, so I want to help this team get back to the playoffs and push for a championship."

Adam Smith and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.