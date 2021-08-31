Worcester Railers HC Promote Cam McGuire to Manager of Communications and Broadcasting

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Stephanie Ramey officially announced today that the club has promoted Cam McGuire (@cammcguire21) to Manager of Communications and Broadcasting.

Cam McGuire was promoted to Manager of Communications and Broadcasting after serving as Broadcaster/ Public Relations & Social Media Coordinator since June of 2019. During his time with the Railers, McGuire has served as the team's broadcaster, handled public relations efforts, been a visible member in the community, and has played an integral part in the Railers social media efforts.

McGuire will manage all communications efforts and be the broadcast voice for all Railers home/away games this season. In addition, McGuire will assist the hockey operations department in team services.

"Cam has a talent for communications and broadcasting, as well as a passion for hockey," said Ramey. He is a hard worker and liked by our staff, fans, and community members. We look forward to watching him thrive in his new role with the Railers."

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.Â

