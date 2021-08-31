Stingrays Re-Sign Forward Jade Miller

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jade Miller for the 2021-2022 season.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound lefty played his first professional season with the Rays last season, appearing in 27 games, recording 3 points on 2 goals and 1 assist. Miller scored his first career goal on March 5th against the Jacksonville Iceman in the third period to solidify the Stingrays 5-3 win.

"We are thrilled to have Jade back with us for the 2021-22 season," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "Jade is a great teammate and brings excellent energy on and off the ice. The coaching staff and I are excited for his role to grow this season."

Prior to turning pro, Miller completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019. A native of Minto, North Dakota, Miller appeared in 127 games with UMD and totaled 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists.

"I am excited to be returning to Charleston for another season with the Stingrays," said Jade Miller. "I am looking forward to playing in front of the great fan base the Rays have here, and hopefully getting back to the playoffs once again. Can't wait for the season to start!"

The 29th season of Stingrays hockey begins in North Charleston on October 23 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

