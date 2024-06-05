Breanna Stewart Went off for 33 PTS & 14 REB vs. the Chicago Sky

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Breanna Stewart put on a SHOW in Chicago

33 PTS 14 REB 14-25 FG 3 AST 38 Minutes

