Brandon Walter Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for April in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. Portland's left-handed pitcher, Brandon Walter, was named Pitcher of the Month in the Eastern League after his outstanding start to the season. The last Sea Dog to be named as a Pitcher or Player of the Month was Daniel McGrath in July of 2019.

Walter, 25, was selected by Boston in the 26th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Delaware. He did not factor in a decision in four starts as he pitched to a 1.17 ERA over a league-best 23 innings. Walter struck out 29 batters and held opponents to a .169 average.

Walter has not issued a walk or allowed a home run this year. He also pitches deep into ball games, tossing 6.0 innings in each of his last three outings. Walter made his Double-A debut on April 10th against New Hampshire and threw 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out seven. He fanned a season-high 10 batters on April 22nd against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in his 6.0 innings of work.

In addition to Walter being named as Eastern League Pitcher of the Month, the Boston Red Sox also selected him as Starting Pitcher of the Month for the Red Sox organization. Frank German was named Relief Pitcher of the month, while catcher Elih Marrero was selected as Defensive Player of the Month and David Hamilton as Base Stealer of the Month for the Red Sox.

In April, German appeared in six games for the Sea Dogs, tossing 8.0 innings, allowing just one run (unearned) on two hits. He has not issued a walk and has struck out 15. He is holding opposing batters to a .080 batting average.

Catcher Elih Marrero threw out 55% of would-be base stealers in April and only allowed one passed ball. Marrero committed two errors, both in the same game, and recorded 16 fielding assists.

David Hamilton led the Eastern League in stolen bases (13) and finished with the third-most in Minor League Baseball. Hamilton recorded a season-high three stolen bases on April 12th against the Harrisburg Senators. He stole two or more bases in three games during April.

