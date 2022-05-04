Chacin Great in AA Debut, Ponies Fall in Extras in Hartford

May 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Ponies starter Jose Chacin impressed in his Double-A debut, but it was Ezequiel Tovar's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th that gave the Hartford Yard Goats a 3-2 win over Binghamton (7-15) on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Ponies took an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer by Johneshwy Fargas in the third. It was Fargas third homer of the year and his second at this ballpark.

Down 2-1 in the seventh, Hartford (12-11) tied the game on a solo homer from Michael Toglia, who now has 14 RBI on the year and finished 2-4 with two runs scored.

The right-hander Chacin went seven innings allowing only four hits and two runs with one walk and three strikeouts in a no decision. Between Brooklyn (A+) and tonight's start, the 25-year-old has not allowed more than two runs in a start this year. Hartford LHP Nick Bush also went seven innings allowing four hits and two runs with no walks and seven strikeouts.

In the 11th, Bryce Montes de Oca came into the game with the designated runner on second. The leadoff hitter Hunter Stovall reached on a bunt single, setting up runners on the corners. The next batter Isaac Collins was intentionally walked. That brought Tovar to the plate with the bases loaded, who singled to bring home pinch-runner Max George from second and give the Yard Goats the comeback victory.

RHP Trey Cobb replaced Chacin in the eighth and pitched three scoreless frames allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

The two teams continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:05 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 6:50 on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: This was the longest game in innings (11) the Rumble Ponies have played this year...Tovar was named the Eastern League Player of the Month on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.