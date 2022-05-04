Tovar's Amazing Week Continues Yard Goats Walk-Off Binghamton in Extras

May 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn- Yard Goats shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was named Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday, he was named EL Player of the Month this afternoon, and tonight was the hero with a game-winning single in the 11th inning, leading Hartford to an 11 inning 3-2 walk-off win against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It is Tovar's second game-winning hit in two homestands, as he cranked a game-ending homer on April 22 against Somerset. Yard Goats starting pitcher Nick Bush hurled seven solid innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, did not walk a batter and recorded seven strikeouts. Relievers Blair Calvo and Gavin Hollowell fired four scoreless to finish the game and help the Yard Goats win for the fifth time in eight games.

The Rumble Ponies took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as former Major League outfielder Johneshwy Fargas smashed a two-run homer in the third inning. Hartford starter Nick Bush would retire 13 of the next 15 batters, including the sides in order in the fifth and sixth innings, in a seven-inning effort.

The Yard Goats got a run in the fifth inning after Michael Toglia led off with a single and eventually scored on an RBI grounder by Hunter Stoval to make it 2-1. Hartford tied the game on a long home run by Toglia in the seventh inning off starter Jose Chacin. The first baseman crushed the ball into the second deck of Dunkin' Donuts Park, hitting the sign on the right field porch seats to tie the game at 2-2.

In the 11th inning, Hunter Stovall ignited the rally with a bunt single, putting the automatic runner, Max George, at third base. Isaac Collins was intentionally walked, setting up a bases loaded situation for Tovar's dramatic hit. Tovar ripped an 0-2 pitch into left center field for the game winning run, scoring George for the 3-2 victory.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand against the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Davis will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Alex Valverde will start for the Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats are in a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days with the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs coming to town for the second part of the homestand next week.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.