Sea Dogs Rained out on Wednesday
May 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Reading Fightin Phils scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 5th at 5:00 PM.
Fans with tickets to tonight's rained-out game may exchange tickets for equal or lesser value to any remaining 2022 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.
The single-admission doubleheader on May 5th will consist of two seven-inning games. The game time has been moved from a 6:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start to accommodate the doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:00 PM.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
