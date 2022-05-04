Late Rally Falls Short as Senators Dropped at Bowie

The Senators rallied for four runs in the ninth inning and had the tying runs on base in their 10-7 loss to Bowie Wednesday afternoon in Bowie. The Senators trailed 10-2 into the 8th inning but rallied to score five runs over the final two innings on nine hits. Jake Alu homered in the ninth, the seventh straight game the Sens have homered.

The Senators used five different pitchers: Richard Guasch (L 2-3), Francys Peguero, Brian Gonzalez, Dakody Clemmer and Danny Dopico. They combined to allow ten runs on ten hits while striking out five and walking 11. They also tossed two double plays kept Bowie to just 4-16 with runners in scoring position.

Wilson Garcia hit a two-run home run and a single. Jack Dunn had three hits, going 3-for-5. Jecksson Flores, Jake Alu, KJ Harrison, Brady Lindsly and Dondrei Hubbard all had two hits in the game. Lindsly missed a game tying grand slam but a couple of feet in the sixth inning.

Harrisburg had 16 hits in the loss which matches their season high. The teams combined to have 29 at bats with runners in scoring position. Harrisburg raised their team batting average to .234 with the 16 hits.

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. in Bowie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 11:55 a.m.

