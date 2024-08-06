Brampton Steelheads Acquire Carson Rehkopf from Rangers

August 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Kitchener Rangers acquiring Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf in exchange for ten draft picks. The future selections include a second-round pick in 2025 (PBO), second-round pick in 2026 (GUE), second-round pick in 2027, third-round pick in 2025 (KIT), third-round pick in 2025 (PBO), third-round pick in 2028, fourth-round pick in 2025 (LDN), fourth-round pick in 2026 (PBO), fourth-round pick in 2027 and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Originally taken in the 2021 OHL Priority selection, Rehkopf was drafted by the Kitchener Rangers in the first round, 17th overall. In his rookie season, he registered 33 points (18G, 15A) in 65 games and recorded an additional 6 points (4G,2A) in his twelve post-season appearances. In the 2023-24 season, Rehkopf put up 95 points (52G,43A), a career high in all three categories. Over his OHL career, the 19-year-old has amassed 187 points (100G,87A) in 193 regular season games and registered another 23 points (12G,11A) in 31 playoffs games.

In late April, the Seattle Kraken announced that they had signed Carson Rehkopf to a three-year entry-level contract. Rehkopf was drafted by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Draft in the second-round, 50th overall.

On the international stage, Rehkopf has represented Canada on multiple occasions. He dawned the red and white at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with the Under-18 Canadian National Team in 2022-23 recording 5 points (1G,4A) in 5 games played. The 6-foot-3 Barrie, ON native also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship last winter in Sweden where he registered 4 points (2G,2A) in 5 games. Most recently, Rehkopf attended Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase where he impressed with 6 points (3G,3A) in just 2 games.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke about the deal. "We are thrilled to add Carson to our lineup. One of the premier forwards in all three zones of the ice and a proven 50 goal scorer. He's one of the top players in the OHL and undoubtedly will help our Team get to where we want to go. We'd like to welcome Carson and his Family to the Steelheads."

