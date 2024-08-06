Niagara IceDogs Offer Photo Finish Experience

August 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

What's better than enjoying an incredible experience at an IceDogs game with a tight knit group? Encapsulating it on the ice post game and having that moment frozen in time forever!

With the Photo Finish experience you get just that; your group will have the opportunity to take a picture on the ice with Bones immediately following the game. That picture will be signed by the players and given to each family as a memory that will last a lifetime!

Spots are limited and are booking up fast, so make sure to get your date before they're all gone. To book or to get more information, contact Elijah DiDomenico at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net or by phone at 905-687-3641 ext. 226.

There is a minimum 50 ticket purchase needed to participate in the Photo Finish Experience.

