Firebirds CHL Import Draft Selection Karlis Flugins Commits to Flint

August 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that 2024 second-round CHL Import Draft selection forward Karlis Flugins has committed to an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the team.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Flugins was selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft on July 3. He played the 2023-24 season in Sweden for IK Oskarshamn J18 and IK Oskarshamn J20. Over 14 games for the J18 team he recorded 14 goals and 12 assists and he added two goals and two assists in 12 games for the J20 team.

Flugins also represented Latvia at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships in Finland, where his November 11, 2007 birthdate made him the third-youngest player on the roster. He joins four members of the Firebirds 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft class, Cole Zurawski, Xavier Tessier, Ryland Cunningham and Gage Brandon, as incoming rookies ahead of the 2024-25 season.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

Flugins plays a North American style game. He has an aggressive style in how he moves pucks, is strong on the puck, good in all zones and was able to create offensively with his Latvian team. He fits the Flint Firebirds mold. And since he is an '07, he will have the chance to grow and develop with our core group.

Flint kicks off its 2024-25 season on the road on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in London against the defending OHL champion London Knights. The Firebirds then return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener the next night, Saturday, September 28, also at 7 p.m. against London.

