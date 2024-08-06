The Delhi to the NHL: Blackhawks Sign Marek Vanacker

August 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







On June 28th, 2024, just before 10:30pm, Brantford Bulldogs history was made as the Chicago Blackhawks selected Marek Vanacker 27th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Upon the selection, Vanacker became the first Bulldogs player to be selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft and on August 5th the story continued as Vanacker signed his 3-year Entry Level Contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vanacker spent the 2023-24 OHL season rocketing up draft boards as he led the Bulldogs in goals, 36, and points, 81, while finishing only behind line mate Jake O'Brien in assists, 51. Vanacker's fine form earned him an invite to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game where he impressed on the National level and continued his ascension up the ranks. A strong playoff followed for Vanacker where the fleet footed Delhi product, posting 3 goals & 4 assists over the 6 games he played.

Following the conclusion of the Bulldogs season, Vanacker received the Team Canada call for the U18 World Hockey Championship, his second appearance for Team Canada following the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge. Despite playing through an upper-body injury that had nagged him through the second half, Vanacker was part of the Gold Medal Winning side capping a tremendous 2023-24 for him personally.

Now signed to the Blackhawks organization, he'll join teammate Nick Lardis as a member of the organization for training camp in the fall becoming the 4th former Bulldog to be part of the Chicago organization following the aforementioned Lardis as well as 2018 OHL Champions MacKenzie Entwistle (now with Florida) & Riley Stillman (now with Carolina).

