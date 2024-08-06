Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Carson Rehkopf to Brampton Steelheads

August 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announce today the trade of Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads. In return, the Rangers have secured a significant package of draft picks for the OHL Priority Selection:

2nd Round: 2025 (PBO), 2026 (GUE), 2027 (BRAM)

3rd Round: 2025 (KIT), 2025 (PBO), 2028 (BRAM)

4th Round: 2025 (LDN), 2026 (PBO), 2027 (BRAM)

7th Round: 2026 (BRAM)

"We will miss Carson and wish him the best of luck in Brampton," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He has been an integral part of our team for the last three seasons, and we have seen him grow so much as a player and person in that time, so it is never easy to make a decision like this."

Rehkopf, drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, has played 193 games, tallying 100 goals and 187 points. This past season, he led the Rangers with a career-high 52 goals and 95 points, marking a standout year. His impressive achievements include making the Canadian World Junior Team in 2023 and being drafted and signed by the Seattle Kraken.

McKenzie added, "We feel it is the best decision for the future of the organization, and adding this many draft picks will give us the flexibility to continue using these picks to draft good young players or use them via trade at some point should we want to acquire a player. We still expect our team to be very competitive this season with the group we have and look forward to seeing some of our younger players take on larger roles."

The Rangers wish Carson Rehkopf all the best with the Brampton Steelheads and look forward to an exciting future for Rangers hockey.

