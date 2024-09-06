Bowers Released
September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
National defensive back/linebacker Lourenz Bowers
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Jackpot Smashes Records During Labour Day Classic - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Fall Is in the Air: the CFL on CTV Is Here - CFL
- Fan Favourite Grymes Returns to EE - Edmonton Elks
- Elks Donate More Than $500,000 to Amateur Football - Edmonton Elks
- Bowers Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Are Sold out against the Lions - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Bowers Released
- Bowers Joins Practice Roster
- Charles Roberts to be Inducted into Ring of Honour
- Grymes Released
- 112th Grey Cup Ticket Pricing Announced