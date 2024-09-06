Fall Is in the Air: the CFL on CTV Is Here
September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Throughout the fall, Canadian Football League (CFL) regular season games at 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays will be featured exclusively on Canada's most-watched conventional television network - CTV. All other games will be available on TSN.
CTV and TSN will both carry the Eastern Semi-final on November 2 and the Eastern Final on November 9, with kickoffs slated for 3 p.m. ET.
The 111th Grey Cup from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on November 17, with the globally celebrated Jonas Brothers taking centre stage for the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and CTV, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.
Bell Media's RDS delivers comprehensive French-language coverage of the CFL season, including the postseason and the Grey Cup.
The complete 2024 CFL broadcast schedule is available here.
CFL ON CTV
(Date | Game | Kickoff (ET) | Channels)
Sept. 7 | SSK at WPG | 3 p.m. | CTV
Sept. 14 | OTT at HAM | 3 p.m. | CTV and RDS2
Sept. 21 | MTL at OTT | 3 p.m. | CTV and RDS
Sept. 28 | OTT at SSK | 3 p.m. | CTV
Oct. 12 | EDM at CGY | 3 p.m. | CTV
Oct. 19 | OTT at TOR | 3 p.m. | CTV
Oct. 26 | WPG at MTL | 3 p.m. | CTV and RDS
Nov. 2 | Eastern Semi-final | 3 p.m. | TSN, CTV and RDS
Nov. 9 | Eastern Final | 3 p.m. | TSN, CTV and RDS
Nov. 17 | 111th Grey Cup | 6 p.m. | TSN, CTV and RDS
