Elks Donate More Than $500,000 to Amateur Football

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The 2018 Grey Cup continues to pay dividends for Edmonton's football community.

The Edmonton Elks announced Friday a donation of more than $500,000 to Edmonton's amateur football community, with the proceeds coming from the Club's successful hosting of the 2018 Grey Cup.

A total of five amateur football organizations received funds from the 2018 Grey Cup 50/50, which generated a total pot of over $1-million when the Calgary Stampeders took on the Ottawa RedBlacks in front of a capacity crowd at Commonwealth Stadium.

Among the groups receiving funds were Edmonton's two junior programs ($102,000 each) - the Huskies and Wildcats - along with the University of Alberta Golden Bears ($100,000). Both junior programs rely heavily on 50/50 proceeds at Elks games to fund operations, while ongoing 50/50 money has helped the Golden Bears recruit some of the nation's top talent.

In addition to these organizations, Football Alberta ($106,000) and the Capital District Minor Football ($40,000) also received contributions to fund their ongoing work to grow grassroots football.

"After successfully hosting the 2018 Grey Cup, the Club has been waiting for the right moment and organizations to share the 50/50 proceeds with," said Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur. "Today's announcement ensures amateur football opportunities are strengthened in our community at the university, junior, and minor football levels."

The timing of the announcement is fitting, as it coincides with Edmonton's latest attempt to bring Canadian football's biggest game to the City of Champions.

The Elks, along with their partners at the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton, and the Province of Alberta, are currently pursuing the 2026 Grey Cup. Edmonton's bid was submitted last week, as the Club looks to bring the Grey Cup to the city for a sixth time after previously hosting in 1984, 1997, 2002, 2010 and 2018.

A decision on the 2026 Grey Cup is expected in advance of this year's big game, which is slated for November 17 in Vancouver.

"We hope to bring the 2026 Grey Cup back to Edmonton, so the Club and our community can once again reap the benefits of hosting the biggest game on the CFL calendar," said LeLacheur.

