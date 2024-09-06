Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Jackpot Smashes Records During Labour Day Classic
September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is thrilled to announce that this year's Labour Day Classic 50/50 jackpot was the highest in Roughrider regular season history, reaching $1,214,690! This remarkable sum was just shy of the all-time Roughrider Foundation record, set at the 2022 Grey Cup ($1,371,332).
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is deeply committed to supporting amateur football across the province and believes that every level of the game deserves access to the safest equipment possible, says Cindy Fuchs, Executive Director of the Roughrider Foundation. Through the 50/50 raffles held at Roughrider games, we are able to provide helmets and other essential equipment to amateur football teams throughout Saskatchewan, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to play the game safely.
The lucky winner, a resident of Saskatoon, SK, took home $607,345-over $339,000 more than the winnings from the 2023 Labour Day Classic 50/50 ($267,851)! The incredible result not only reflects Saskatchewan's deep love for football but also its strong commitment to supporting the community.
All proceeds from this record-breaking draw and all 50/50 proceeds throughout the season directly benefit amateur football in Saskatchewan.
These funds are crucial to equipping all levels of Saskatchewan amateur football-from grass-roots programs to junior and collegiate teams, with top-quality helmets and shoulder pads. Additionally, the foundation uses the 50/50 proceeds to fund athletic scholarships for post-secondary students. With the cost of a new football helmet at $750, the foundation's commitment to providing safe equipment for amateur football is more important than ever.
