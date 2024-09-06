Alouettes Are Sold out against the Lions
September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday, September 6, as the BC Lions visit Percival Molson Memorial Stadium at 7:30 PM.
This is the second time this season that all 23,035 seats at the stadium have been sold. The home opener was also a sellout.
"Our team has found success on the field, and our players have built numerous connections thanks to our many community activities," says Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "We have also enhanced the fan experience at our games, and our supporters seem to appreciate our new products and services. We are thrilled by the excitement. We can't wait to see the stadium come alive Friday night against the Lions."
The Alouettes are first in the East Division with a 10-1-0 record. The team is off to its best start since 2004.
After Friday's game, the team will head out on a three-game road trip before returning home for the Thanksgiving Day matchup on Monday, October 14, against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 1:00 PM ET.
