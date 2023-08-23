Boulders Set New Scoreless Streak, Gain Playoff Ground in 10-1 Win

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders set a season-high record of 18 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings Wednesday night during their 10-1 win over the Empire State Greys at Clover Stadium. The Boulders tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings to close out their win over Quebec on Sunday, shut-out Empire State on Tuesday, then held the Greys scoreless through 6 1/3 innings Wednesday.

The win, coupled with losses by first-place New Jersey (53-32) and third-place Tri-City (52-34), pulled the Boulders (49-36) to within 2.5 games of the final playoff spot in the Frontier League East Division playoff standings.

New York was buoyed by a boisterous beginning of the game, in which it scored nine runs in the first two innings.

Virtually every Boulders player had a hand in the offensive onslaught, although it was a solo home run by David Vinsky and a two-run homer off the foul pole in left field by Thomas Walraven highlighted a seven-run second inning. Austin Dennis added a two-run single, and both Gabriel Garcia and Patrick Kivlehan notched an RBI for New York.

Empire State (16-69) was plagued by errors for the second straight night. The Greys committed five errors in the field, which led to four Boulders runs Wednesday. Empire State committed four errors in Tuesday's loss.

New York got a clutch performance from starting pitcher Brandon Backman, who dealt six shutout innings in the win. The Boulders, who recently played four doubleheaders over a 10-day span, were able to give their bullpen some much-needed rest.

Following Wednesday's results, Quebec (54-32) moved back into first place ahead of New Jersey. The Boulders will host Tri-City for a three-game series this weekend at Clover Stadium. The Boulders will play Tri-City, Quebec, and New Jersey in 10 of their remaining 11 games, shaping up what should be a thrilling finish to the regular season.

New York will look to complete the sweep of Empire State on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Boulders are now 29-14 in games played at Clover Stadium and are only getting hotter as the season winds down. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

