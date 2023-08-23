Wild Things Drop Middle Game Despite Threat

August 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - In a much calmer night at Wintrust Field Wednesday, Schaumburg evened the series with the Wild Things with a 6-4 victory. The first of the series last night saw 33 combined runs and 37 combined hits.

Schaumburg plated two first inning runs in the middle game on a rare error charged to Andrew Czech. The Boomers added two on a blast by Blake Berry in the third and two in the eighth on a sac fly by Alec Craig and an RBI single by Travis Holt. Schaumburg totaled 13 hits.

Washington's first two runs came from Melvin Novoa's seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning. The third run came on back-to-back doubles by Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech, the latter of which was run-scoring in the sixth inning.

The Wild Things threatened in the ninth, but ultimately came up short trying to tie the game. With the bases full, Tommy Caufield, hitting for Carson Clowers, was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4 but Kristian Scott would come on and pitch Schaumburg to victory getting Anthony Brocato and Wes Darvill to end it.

Hayden Shenefield allowed two earned runs (four total) in five innings of work on the mound for Washington. He suffered the loss. Dariel Fregio threw 0.2 innings of scoreless ball and Justin Goossen-Brown was tagged with two runs over 2.1 innings.

Andrew Czech's RBI double extended his on-base streak to 23 games in the loss.

The two meet again tomorrow afternoon to round out the series with a rubber game. Kobe Foster will go for Washington against Schaumburg's Hunter Hoopes. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.