Complete Effort Leads Titans to Series Win

Ottawa Titans celebrate win

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (44-42) got big contributions on both sides of the ball in a 9-4 win over the New Jersey Jackals (53-32) on Wednesday, taking the middle game of the series.

The Titans strung together a two-out rally against right-hander John Baker (loss, 6-7) in the bottom of the first, pushing across the game's first run with an RBI single from Joey Terdoslavich. Baker allowed a walk to Evan Berkey who eventually went from first to third on a Jake Sanford single to right, setting up the RBI knock from the former big leaguer.

In the third, a pair of walks and a single stood aboard with none out for the middle of the lineup. Sac flies from Jake Sanford and Jason Dicochea sandwiched another RBI single from Joey Terdoslavich to see the Titans' lead extend to 4-0.

Making his Titans debut, Carlos Sano (ND, 4-4) escaped an early jam in the first by getting a huge double play ball. Alfredo Marte lined out to second when Evan Berkey would win the foot race to the bag at second to double off Phil Ervin.

To start the fourth, Alfredo Marte blasted his second homer in as many days to put the Jackals on the board with his 18th homer of the season, spoiling the shutout bid.

AJ Wright and Evan Berkey managed to restore the lead in the bottom of the fourth by driving in two, making it 6-1.

The Jackals crept back into the game by adding single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings, chasing Carlos Sano in the fifth. Sano went four and two-thirds, allowing two runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Daulton Montagna (win, 1-0), Thomas Bruss, Chris Burica, and Erasmo Pinales (save, 3) combined to allow two runs on five hits in relief, helping the Titans to the series win. The pitching staff was tasked to navigate out of tough spots in the middle to late innings, where the Jackals left the bases loaded twice.

In the bottom of the eighth, the top of the lineup cracked four consecutive two-out singles, headlined by Jake Sanford's two-run single up the middle to add some much-needed insurance.

All nine in the order recorded hits in the win. AJ Wright, Jake Sanford, and Joey Terdoslavich each posted two hits, while Evan Berkey had his third three-hit night of the season.

