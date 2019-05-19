Boulders Drop Game One before Second Game Suspended Sunday

The season-opening series between the Rockland Boulders and the Sussex County Miners wrapped up on Sunday in what amounted to a double-header, starting with the conclusion of Friday's game which was suspended by rain the the top of the second.

Sussex County went on to a 9-1 victory in that contest as Angel Reyes led the way with four RBI while Jordan Hinshaw registered a pair of hits for Rockland. Scott Kuzminsky (1-0) was the winning pitcher while Frank Moscatiello (0-1) took the loss.

In the scheduled seven-inning nightcap, the Boulders appeared poised to grab their first victory, holding a 5-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth. With severe thunderstorms bearing down on Augusta, NJ, the Miners rallied for three in the sixth to tie the game, and the torrential rains hit with Sussex County batting in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied at 5-5. The game will be concluded the next time the Boulders visit Sussex, on June 21st.

The Boulders return to Palisades Credit Union Park to start a three game series against the Ottawa Champions on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 7:00 pm. The teams will play a School Day matinee at 10:30 am on Wednesday before closing out with a 7:00 pm start Thursday night.

