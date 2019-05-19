Champions Defeat Jackals in Walk-Off Fashion, 3-2

May 19, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Second baseman Maikol Gonzalez was the hero for Ottawa tonight as his single brought home two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Champions a 3-2 walk-off win over New Jersey. The Jackals had just scored a run in the top frame to take a 2-1 lead but could not finish off the contest as Ottawa notched their first win of the season.

Gonzalez had two hits in five at-bats along with the two RBI while DH Leonardo Reginattowas a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.

Champions reliever Austin Glorius, despite giving up the run in the top of the ninth, picked up the victory. Along with the run, Glorius allowed a walk and two hits and struck out two batters.

Second baseman Andrew Dundon went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the loss for the Jackals.

