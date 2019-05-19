Champions Bats Come up Short in 5-1 Loss to Jackals

OTTAWA - Not 24 hours after a thrilling 3-2 walkoff victory over the New Jersey Jackals, the Ottawa Champions bats came up short to lose 5-1 in the third game of a four-game opening weekend series between the two clubs.

"We didn't hit," said manager Sébastien Boucher. "Especially in day games, you're expecting a lot of live bats and we just didn't have it today."

Ottawa opened the scoring when Steve Brown hit an RBI single to score Leonardo Reginatto from second base, but the Jackals took over the game after that point.

New Jersey catcher Richard Stock smacked a double into left over Brian Portelli in the second inning that scored Alfredo Marte and Ronnie Mitchell.

In the third, Andrew Dundon hit an RBI double and then scored on an RBI single from Alfredo Marte.

Brown was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, while Jiandido Tromp, Brian Portelli and Malik Collymore were all 1-for-4. Catcher Matt Foley was 1-for-2 with a single before being replaced by newcomer Chris Bosco.

Chad Martin had an outing to forget for the Champions, walking three and allowing one run in just one inning.

"I think Martin kind of found himself in a situation where he overthrew his one pitch," said Boucher. "He had his slider and he was kind of relying on it a bit too much."

Starter Danny Garcia (0-1) threw four strikeouts, walking one and earning three runs.

"Garcia looked good. He had one bad inning where he kind of got hurt by errors and it didn't help him so he made some extra pitches there and gave up a couple runs," said Boucher. "Overall though, he did well and gave us a decent start considering we just didn't give him the support he needed."

Boucher said that Jackals starting pitcher Eduard Reyes (1-0) came out strong and although the Champions got decent contact on the ball, nothing really fell for them.

Ottawa falls to 1-2 on the season and looks to get back to .500 tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. to close out the series against the Jackals.

