Champions New Catcher Chris Bosco Scores Winning Run Hours After Graduating University

May 19, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Chris Bosco's whirlwind day on Saturday started with him celebrating his university graduation with his family and ended with him scoring the winning run for the Ottawa Champions, mere hours after signing his contract with the team.

Bosco, 21, didn't even have time to pick up his diploma from Roger Williams University before hitting the road in order to make it to Ottawa in time for the game.

The North Andover, Mass. native took some photos with family and friends, picked up his gear and hopped in his car to make the eight-hour drive to Canada's capital from Rhode Island, where the school is located.

He scored the winning run from second base after Maikol Gonzalez hit a ground ball through the gap between third and short in the bottom of the ninth.

"I've played 40 games already this season and a lot of these guys, it's their first of the season so I was ready to go," said Bosco. "I was just trying to get a good secondary off second and I had a feeling it was going to be a hard hit base hit and I was going to have to motor."

Bosco believes his defensive catching and ability to throw guys out fit the team's needs well.

Manager Sébastien Boucher echoed his new catcher's thoughts and expects him to fit in nicely.

"He's a young guy so he's got a lot of energy," said manager Sébastien Boucher. "He's a guy that we're expecting to be able to catch the ball and he had really good numbers in college. He's shown that he's a defensive kind of catcher and, at this point, replacing (Andy) Mocahbee, we just need a guy that can catch behind the plate."

With Mocahbee hurt for the next week or so and Matt Foley starting two straight games, Bosco should see game action sooner rather than later.

