Boulders Drop Doubleheader to Trois-Rivieres

The New York Boulders went winless in their doubleheader against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles on Tuesday, 11-2, 2-1. The doubleheader consisted of two seven-inning games, making up a postponed matchup from June 15 between the two teams.

The Boulders struggled from the mound in the first game of the day, with Trois-Rivieres tallying 18 hits in its 11-2 win. New York starter Ryan Munoz allowed five runs in four innings of work. Brian Morrisey allowed three runs in two innings of relief. Trois-Rivieres starter Osman Gutierrez threw six innings, allowing only two runs.

Both of the Boulders' runs in the loss came on solo home runs from Gabriel Garcia and Matt McDermott. Ricardo Sanchez's four RB and Steve Brown's three RBI led the way for the Aigles in the first game of the twin bill.

Despite their poor performance from the mound in the first game, the Boulders pitching bounced back in the late game, allowing only two runs in the contest. Starter Dawson Lane tossed five shutout innings and allowed only two hits. Dylan Smith came in for a short relief stint and didn't allow any damage. Jose Alcantara allowed two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Patrick Kivlehan's solo home run in the top of the fourth was the lone run scored in the game for New York.

Trois-Rivieres' rally in the bottom of the sixth proved to be just enough to squeak by. Sacrifice flies from Rodrigo Orozco and Juan Kelly sealed the deal for the Aigles.

The Boulders (19-12) and Aigles (12-22) will continue their series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

