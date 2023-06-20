Miners Edge Out Otters In Extras

Evansville, Ind. - The Sussex County Miners tied the game in the ninth and scored two in the tenth to edge the Evansville Otters 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Sussex County used back-to-back base hits and an error, all with two outs to score the tying run in the ninth inning.

A hit batter and base hit nearly gave the Otters a walk-off win in the ninth but an inning ending double play ended the threat.

The Miners scored two in the tenth as a base hit scored the ghost runner at second and the second run scored on two stolen bases and an error.

A hit Otters' batter put the tying runner on base in the bottom of the tenth but a flyout ended the game.

The loss spoiled an excellent outing by Zach Smith. The starter struck out a season high eight batters in seven innings of work allowing just two runs and five hits.

Noah Myers appeared to have the game winning hit in the sixth, a two-out two RBI double broke a 1-1 tie.

The Miners got one run back on a solo homer in the seventh before tying things in the ninth.

Jomar Reyes' had a base hit to reach a 12 game hitting streak, tied for the longest of any Otter this season. George Callil notched three hits on Tuesday, including a double and a run.

Evansville and Sussex County quickly return to action Wednesday afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch in the middle game of the series. The game is a Senior Connection Wednesday with discounted senior (55 and older) GA tickets.

