Fidelis Care Partners with New York Boulders to Fight Hunger in Rockland County

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.6 million members across New York State, and the New York Boulders baseball team are hosting four weeklong food drives as part of their 2023 season partnership. The food donations will benefit People to People, a community food pantry that serves Rockland County's most vulnerable populations, including families, seniors and veterans.

"Fidelis Care is pleased to partner with the New York Boulders for the 10th year to help People to People put food on the tables of those in need," said Fidelis Care's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, George Rodriguez. "Access to nutritious food plays a critical role in the overall health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Our partnership with the Boulders allows us to make a real difference in people's lives."

The food drives will be held during home games at the Boulders' Clover Stadium from June 16-29, July 3-16, Aug. 4-10, and Aug. 22-27. Fans may drop off nonperishable food items at the front desk inside the luxury level entrance and receive a ticket voucher for any 2023 Tuesday or Wednesday home game. The People to People food pantry is most in need of baby formula, baby food, canned goods, rice and pasta.

Along with the food drives, Fidelis Care is partnering with the Boulders for a People to People home run fundraiser. For every home run hit by a Boulders player during 2023 home games, Fidelis Care and the Boulders will donate $50 to the pantry. Last season, the program raised more than $4,000.

"We are thrilled to be working with Fidelis Care to help feed people in Rockland County," said Boulders Community Fund Director, Joe Allen. "Fidelis Care has been a welcome partner in our community outreach efforts, and we look forward to a great season of caring with them."

Other special events at the ballpark under the Fidelis Care and Boulders partnership include National Night Out on Aug. 6 and Latin Heritage Night on Aug. 16. Tickets for all games are available at https://www.nyboulders.com/.

Additionally, Fidelis Care representatives will be available at select Boulders games throughout the season to share enrollment and renewal information about quality, affordable health insurance.

