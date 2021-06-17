Boulders Complete Sweep Of Miners

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders edged the Sussex County Miners, 1-0, and completed a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday at Palisades Credit Union Park.

The Boulders scored the game's only run in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Ramiz led off with a single and was bunted to second by Milton Smith, Jr. On a swinging third strike by Gian Martellini, Ramiz advanced to third. With two outs, Sundberg legged out a check swing roller to short,

That was the only blemish on a masterful performance by Miners' starter Tyler Alexander, who surrendered only six hits while striking out 10. He did not walk a batter,

Meanwhile, Boulders' starter Orsen Josephina went 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed only three hits while walking three and striking out nine. James Mulry followed with 1 2/3 scoreless frames before handing it off to Tanner Kiest, who wrapped up the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.

Mulry picked up the win, with Kiest earning the save.

The Boulders return to action on Friday to begin a three-game weekend series with the New Jersey Jackals at Palisades Credit Union Park - first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

